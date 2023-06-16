Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,036 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after buying an additional 333,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VMware by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $447,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average is $123.17. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $142.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

