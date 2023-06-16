Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,347,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

