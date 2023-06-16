Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,260 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.65. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.