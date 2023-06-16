Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,789 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. M&T Bank accounts for 1.3% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE MTB opened at $124.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average of $137.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

