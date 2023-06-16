Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,749 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $443.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

