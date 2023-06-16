Short Interest in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Declines By 19.6%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 13,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.
United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4 %
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.
Featured Articles
