Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. NVR comprises approximately 1.6% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,845,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,930.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,762.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,289.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $116.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 410.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

