42,843 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Acquired by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.