Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $248,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

