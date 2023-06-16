BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

