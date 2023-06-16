Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

NWL opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

