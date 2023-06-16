Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

