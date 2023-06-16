Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,113.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,151 shares of company stock worth $751,024 and have sold 14,040 shares worth $1,230,397. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.