Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,420 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $27.30 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.