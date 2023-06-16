Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.63. The company has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

