Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cummins by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $237.23 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.55.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

