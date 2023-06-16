Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,762 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Tri-Continental worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3,283.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $26.96 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

