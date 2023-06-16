Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.