Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,117 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

