DDFG Inc Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

DDFG Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

