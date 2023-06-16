NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Shares of NKE opened at $112.42 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

