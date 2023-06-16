DDFG Inc Buys New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $175.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.34. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

