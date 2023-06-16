10,803 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of NULV opened at $34.47 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

