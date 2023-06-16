10,803 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NULV opened at $34.47 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
- 3 Reasons Why Google Could Be The Big Tech Stock Of The Summer
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.