1,500 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $409.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

