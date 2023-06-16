DDFG Inc Makes New $816,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

DDFG Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $61.34.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

