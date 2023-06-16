DDFG Inc Takes $5.71 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DDFG Inc owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after purchasing an additional 614,913 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 462,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,789,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

