DDFG Inc Acquires Shares of 15,140 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

DDFG Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DDFG Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

