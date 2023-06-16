DDFG Inc Invests $24.97 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 306,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 10.3% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DDFG Inc owned 0.22% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

