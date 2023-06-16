DDFG Inc Acquires Shares of 30,250 VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $96,519. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $435.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.49.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.42). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

