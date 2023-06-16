4,653 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Amgen comprises approximately 0.5% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 524,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,819,000 after acquiring an additional 90,595 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 515,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,393,000 after purchasing an additional 412,405 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

AMGN stock opened at $228.44 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

