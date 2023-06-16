DDFG Inc Makes New $326,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DDFG Inc bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,297 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $424.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.97 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.