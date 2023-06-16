Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 4.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $424.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.97 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.