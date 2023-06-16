DDFG Inc Invests $223,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.94 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

