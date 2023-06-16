Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 55,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 399,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 318,228 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,786,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCLT stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $85.89.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
