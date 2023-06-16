DDFG Inc Buys Shares of 83,572 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

DDFG Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DDFG Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

