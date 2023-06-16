DDFG Inc Buys Shares of 152,892 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after acquiring an additional 249,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after buying an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after buying an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

