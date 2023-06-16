DDFG Inc Invests $14.45 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 6.0% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DDFG Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IUSV opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

