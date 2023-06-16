Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 258.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after buying an additional 4,956,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after buying an additional 2,945,924 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after buying an additional 1,669,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $93.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.