Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $92.15 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.