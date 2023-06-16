Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

