Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

