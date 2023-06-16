Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,731 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,119,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,651.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

