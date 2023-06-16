Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,078 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.