Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $293.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

