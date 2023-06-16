Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.80 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

