Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of BATS:FAUG opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $338.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

