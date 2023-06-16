Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,583,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $87.16.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

