Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

