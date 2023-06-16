Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VDE opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

