4,808 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Purchased by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

